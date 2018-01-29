To understand crocodile habitat in Powai lake, experts propose survey

There is no recorded data on the number of crocodiles in the lake. (Photo: Plant & Animals Welfare Society, Mumbai) There is no recorded data on the number of crocodiles in the lake. (Photo: Plant & Animals Welfare Society, Mumbai)

Despite its location in the bustling heart of the central suburbs of Mumbai, the Powai lake has for several years been home to a large number of crocodiles. Though an endangered species under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Act, no study has been done on the total number of crocodiles in the lake or its habitat, making it difficult to protect them. To bridge this gap, Sunish Kunju, honorary wildlife warden, has written to the Forest Department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct a census on Powai lake’s amphibian reptiles.

“Currently, we do not have any recorded data on the number of crocodiles in the lake, their eating habits or their habitat. I have written to both the departments to conduct a complete survey of the lake including its biodiversity and the crocodile population. It is all the more necessary now as we are noticing a decline in their sightings. Only if we have some concrete data can we know what is causing it and then intervene to improve the habitat,” said Kunju.

As the lake falls under the BMC’s jurisdiction, the Forest Department does not actively look into the protection of the endangered species and does not know their numbers. “During monsoon, there have been instances when a crocodile has been sighted outside the water. We receive those calls and conduct their rescue. But the lake is under the BMC’s jurisdiction and we do not know how many crocodiles are in it,” said Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Thane.

While admitting that a survey is needed, Ramgaonkar said they are not in a position to conduct it. “There is a need to survey anything that we are not aware of. But since this is a specialised field, we need someone to take it up. We can then take action based on the results of the study,” he said.

With the jurisdiction divided between two authorities, the crocodiles seem to be the biggest losers. “Since they are a protected species, the forest department is responsible for their well-being. But in reality, nobody looks after them. When they die, they are just buried without even a post-mortem. For their welfare there needs to be a committee with representatives of both organisations,” said Kunju.

But Dr Pramod Salaskar, who has been studying the lake and its crocodile population for over two decades, believes that it is not just the government departments who are responsible but all stakeholders. “There needs to be coordination between all the stakeholders — the angling association, Renaissance Hotel, IIT Bombay and even the local residents. As they are all around the periphery of the lake, they should be made aware and participate in their protection,” he said.

According to Kunju, who is also secretary of the Plant and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS) , the sighting of crocodiles has dipped as they do not have any basking spots left. “Until a few years ago we would see many crocodiles basking on the little islands in the lake. But after the BMC conducted desiltation of the lake, the islands disappeared and with that the sightings also reduced,” he added.

Dr Salaskar has also witnessed this decline. But he says the trouble comes from the growing population around the lake. “The islands are still there, but they cannot come out now as they are disturbed by the crowds. With the construction of the jogging track, the people have come closer to their habitat and that disturbs them,” says Salaskar, who is also the founder and secretary of Naushad Ali Sarovar Samavardhini, (Association for Lake Conservation) Powai Lake.

Pollution in the water and poaching of fishes are also affecting the crocodile population. “The sewage water from the nearby buildings is flowing into the lake. This is causing growth of blue-green algae in the water, depleting oxygen levels in the morning. Also poachers are illegally fishing in the lake, taking away the crocodiles’ food,” he added.

In a letter to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Nagpur, last year, Salaskar demanded that the identified crocodile zones be cordoned off up to 30 metres from the catchment areas and be marked as no-man zones to enable crocodiles to nest and lay their eggs.

“The crocodiles at Powai have always been harmless unless attacked or disturbed by human beings. But due to their disturbed temperament, there may be chances of attacks on human beings who venture into the water body unprotected. Extensive fishing is being carried out on a daily basis — it’s obvious that the crocodiles’ food will deplete and then they will begin to look at other options for food. If all kinds of illegal fishing is not stopped at Powai, their habitat will be disturbed,” he wrote.

The nearby Maharashtra State Angling Association (MSAA) is also worried over the fate of the crocodiles. “Due to the increasing pollution in the lake the fishes have stopped breeding since the 1970s and the local species have all died. We have been introducing at least five lakh fingerlings in the lake every year. The lack of food for the crocodiles is really a matter of concern,” said a member of the association.

