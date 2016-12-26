To tackle traffic congestion in Mumbai, demarcate bus lanes on arterial roads soon, say activists

Representational image. Representational image.

CONSIDERING THE slow pace at which dedicated bus lane projects are being implemented, transport activists have yet again pointed out how these stretches can decongest arterial roads in the city and act as alternatives to the still-developing Metro network. Mumbai has one dedicated bus lane between Kalanagar-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) junction — a joint effort by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Agency (MMRDA) — started in May this year.

Though it received mixed response from commuters, especially small vehicle owners who complained of congestion due to limited space, the frequency of bus trips and their passenger capacity has increased, studies have shown.

At present, the BEST has proposed dedicated bus lanes on DN Marg in Andheri, Annie Besant Road in Worli, Western and Eastern Expressways, Jogeswari-Vikhroli Link Road and Oshiwara to Mitha Nagar. In the budget passed last year, the lanes were approved by the committee, and now await approval from other stakeholders.

“Authorities are going too slow as far as approval and final implementation of bus lanes is concerned. The Western Express Highway is choc-a-block and the Metro alone cannot be relied upon to solve traffic issues. A dedicate bus lane on this road can help matters in a big way,” said Ashok Datar, transport activist.

Another expert who did not wish to be named said that as the formation of a bus lane is the most cost-effective option to tackle traffic congestion, its implementation must be faster. “We are looking at more expensive projects, such as coastal roads and Metros, when a bus lane can reduce half the traffic on the road,” he said.

Dedicated bus lanes can also be a solution to the woes of the cash-strapped BEST, promoting effective utilisation of its resources and giving back its lost commuters, activists said.

“Making of a bus lane requires equal efforts from all stakeholders within the project. Thus, when one lane is through, we can look at implementing others. It will happen steadily,” said a BEST official. The BMC has approved a bus lane from Worli to Mahalaxmi in South Mumbai, which is expected to be functional by January next year.