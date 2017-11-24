‘To restore a piano, one has to be a mathematician, an engineer, a physicist, painter, even a carpenter’

Mistry with Rudolf Hartman, whom he calls his mentor Mistry with Rudolf Hartman, whom he calls his mentor

AJAY MISTRY, a fourth generation piano restorer, says the job requires him to be a mathematician, an engineer, a physicist, a painter and even a carpenter. “In rebuilding pianos, one has to calculate to precision the string length required for the right note. One also has to understand sound energy, acoustics as well as know how to paint the iron frame and work with wood for its body,” says the 39-year-old.

Watching his father rebuild pianos at their workshop in Mazgaon, Mistry says he used to be intrigued by the whole process. After completing his BSc, Mistry joined his father formally and, six years later, also took formal training at Grotrian, Germany’s oldest and leading piano manufacturer. “My mentor was Rudolf Hartman, one of Germany’s well-known piano makers, and I also studied at Steinway & Sons in Hamburg. We launched our new piano brand called A. Mistry & Co Pianos in 2010,” he says.

The family’s foray into piano rebuilding dates back to over a century. “In 1905, my great grandfather Ramji Mistry was a chief technician at S Rose & Co, a piano assembling company in Kala Ghoda. In 1947 after the British left, the company collapsed. Then, in 1951 my great grandfather along with my grandfather Dayashankar Mistry started building pianos at home. In 1956, my father Amritlal Mistry started the workplace in Mazgaon,” says Mistry.

Today, at their workshop, Mistry, along with six employees, continues to rebuild pianos, even attempting to make it accessible to many. Pianos are rebuilt from old bodies brought by customers or from old pianos sold to scrapdealers, he says. “The old piano is completely broken down, then we take its amplifying board and repair it. This is the heart of the piano as the board amplifies the sound. To repair this takes one-two months. Then the tuning strings are added if the old ones are damaged. Then a lacquer, which provides protection to the board, is added. Later, the keys are added. The entire process takes three-four months,” he says.

The customer has to be satisfied ultimately, so Ajay and his employees constantly consult them about their requirements. “The pianos made are of different sizes. There are customers who buy small pianos to learn music,” he says. Considering the sizes of homes in Mumbai, Mistry says they make pianos even for a 120-sqft room. The price, however, continues to make pianos a niche musical instrument, he feels. The price of the pianos they receive for rebuilding ranges from Rs 3.35 lakh to Rs 1.45 crore. The weight varies from 200 kg to 220 kg. “Earlier, we would sell eight-ten pianos in a year. For the past three-four years, we are selling around 16 a year. Many youngsters want to learn the piano. We get customers from schools, five-star hotels and people who want to buy pianos for themselves,” says Mistry.

For such enthusiasts, they offer affordable pianos, he says. “To rebuild such pianos, the body is imported from China and can be available for Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2.4 lakh,” he says. While Mistry never learnt to play a piano, his 11-year-old son Pratyush is undergoing formal training for the last three years. “At concerts, it is great to see artistes play the pianos we have fixed. We recently rebuilt a piano that had been eaten by white ants. It took us eight months and each piano is a different challenge,” he adds.

