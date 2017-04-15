To help farmers, state govt pushes agriculture model by B R Ambedkar

Apart from socio-economic reforms, the state government is working on the recommendations of Dr B R Ambedkar on the agriculture sector to tackle the problems of small and marginal farmers in Maharashtra. Almost 78 per cent of farmers in the state fall in the category of small and marginal farmers with land holdings of five acres or less.

The government is pushing for the concept of “group farming” based on the agriculture model recommended by Ambedkar in his writings on the subject.

There are four aspects related to Ambedkar’s agriculture reforms which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has incorporated in the state policy for 2016-2019. These are group farming, higher capital investments in the agriculture sector, intense cropping to double production and channelising the production with market linkages to ensure double farm income for farmers.

Under the group or community farming module, small and marginal farmers with land holdings between 0.5 acre and 10 acres of land are being encouraged to come together for farming.

Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries chairman Milind Kamble said, “Ambedkar’s writings on agro-economic provides practical solutions to tackle the problems of small and marginal farmers. Unfortunately, it has remained undiscussed for the last six decades.”

While stressing that schemes like Mudra and BHIM apps would help Dalits, tribals and OBCs by bringing them into mainstream banking, he said, “Of the total 3.48 crore who availed the Mudra scheme, 77 lakh beneficiaries are SCs/STs. Now, Ambedkar’s agriculture reforms can be the next step to help backward and small farmers.”

Explaining Ambedkar’s thoughts on agriculture, Kamble said, “Babasaheb (Ambedkar) had long ago predicted that the Indian system of joint family would sooner than later lead to division of agriculture land holding, making it difficult for an individual to make it economically viable. He had suggested community farming.”

Ambedkar had said the smallness and largeness of land holding is not determined by its physical extent but intensity of cultivation as reflected in the capital investments, including labour. He foresaw the importance of industrialisation to divest the surplus agriculture-dependent labour to other productive occupations.

