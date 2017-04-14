To curb losses, BEST suspends 266 AC buses

The undertaking, which faces losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, had submitted an action plan to its parent body —Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — last month which included scrapping of AC buses. (Source: File) The undertaking, which faces losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, had submitted an action plan to its parent body —Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — last month which included scrapping of AC buses. (Source: File)

IN A MOVE to reduce expenditure of the loss-making undertaking, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has suspended routes of 266 air-conditioned (AC) buses. Starting Monday, commuters in the city will not have access to the AC buses that used to ply across 25 routes as they will be temporarily shut down, officials said.

The corporation will also reimburse the amount paid in advance by the 266 AC bus pass holders or allow them to use these passes on normal routes of BEST.

The undertaking, which faces losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, had submitted an action plan to its parent body —Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — last month which included scrapping of AC buses. Till the proposal gets discussed in the committee meeting next Monday, the decision on scrapping and auctioning of the buses will be withheld.

“We have decided to suspend the AC buses from Monday. In the committee meeting on Monday, we propose to discuss the complete action plan that include other measures, like increasing the fares and other cost-cutting steps. Once the committee approves the proposal, we will then scrap and auction the buses,”Jagdish Patil, General Manager, BEST, said.

BEST would spend at least Rs 22 per km on an AC bus for maintenance in comparison to Rs 10 per km for a non-AC buses. Of the total fleet of AC buses, only 106 would ply while the rest would remain unused. The undertaking had also reduced the fares in July last year to increase its loyal ridership.

In a meeting between the BMC and BEST on Thursday, the former had directed BEST to be quick with the implementation of the action plan. The corporation later asked the utility to explain the way in which it plans cost-cutting.

“We owe Rs400 crore to the BMC and pay interest every month for the same. With the financial crunch, paying salaries to the employees had also become difficult. The corporation asked us to implement the plan at the earliest and show the amount of savings. After doing the same, we hope to ask for aid,” Patil added.

The buses were introduced in 2004 which saw a ridership of around 50,000 daily. Over the years, its number of loyal commuters reduced to almost 4,000.

“We faced losses amounting to Rs 80 crore every year due to the operation and maintenance of these buses. Over the past four years, since the undertaking has suffered huge losses, we have almost lost out on Rs 300 crore with its running. Suspending their operations is a welcome step,” Ravi Raja, committee member from Congress, said.

