To counter Opposition, Maharashtra CM moves motion of confidence in Speaker, Assembly passes it

To counter the opposition Congress-NCPs’s notice of no-confidence against Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday moved a motion of confidence, which was passed by the House with a voice vote. Fadnavis moved the one-line motion, which said: “The Legslative Assembly expresses confidence in Speaker Haribhau Bagde.”

The motion was seconded by Maharashtra PWD Minister (public undertakings) and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Presiding officer Sudhakar Deshmukh, who chaired the session, put the motion to vote, which was passed by a voice vote. The House was then adjourned for 15 minutes.

Opposition members including Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil were present in the House. The opposition had submitted a notice of no-confidence against the speaker on March 5 alleging that he was conducting the proceedings in a biased manner.

For the last two days, the opposition members were demanding that the notice of no-confidence be admitted and taken up for discussion in the house. Fadnavis had told the members that appropriate decision would be taken after consultations.

