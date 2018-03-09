Titwala Police releases sketch of rape, murder accused

“He is about 35 years’ old. His height is described around 5’10”. He has a moustache and bushy eyebrows,” said the investigating officer. “He is about 35 years’ old. His height is described around 5’10”. He has a moustache and bushy eyebrows,” said the investigating officer.

The Titwala police have released the sketch of the accused who allegedly shot at a 28-year-old man and raped his girlfriend on the Ambernath-Chinchpada road on Monday evening. The sketch was made with the description given by the survivor woman.

According to Titwala police, the sketch bears up to 60 per cent resemblance with the actual accused. “The victim was in shock and she had seen him in darkness, so some of the finer details are not there. But we have urged the local public of Nalimbi and nearby villages to come forward if they can identify him,” said an officer investigating the case.

“He is about 35 years’ old. His height is described around 5’10”. He has a moustache and bushy eyebrows,” said the officer.

