TISS study praises Maharashtra govt’s Baliraja Chetana Abhiyan

Tata Institute of Social Science (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Tata Institute of Social Science (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

At a time when it is battling charges of being anti-farmer because of the delay in providing a full loan waiver, the Maharashtra government has received appreciation for its attempt to prevent suicides and help distressed farmers through its Baliraja Chetana Abhiyan programme.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) recently conducted a study on the implementation of the Baliraja Chetana Abhiyan (BCA) in Osmanabad district in 2016 to counter distress among farmers.

The TISS study states that more than 90 per cent of farmers were motivated and appreciated the support provided by the government at an appropriate time under the BCA. The report also says that the help provided under BCA directly mitigated the debt burden of over 10,000 distressed farmers in Osmanabad district alone who otherwise would have been forced to borrow money and get trapped in the debt cycle once again.

The Baliraja Chetana Abhiyan (BCA) was introduced in 2015 to tackle increasing farmer suicides in Yavatmal and Osmanabad. The implementation of the programme started in 2016. It was aimed at increasing motivation and boosting the morale of distressed farmers in villages to enable them to lead a responsible, purposeful and meaningful life.

Apart from counselling, it also provided financial aid to distressed families to start business ventures. Farmers are also encouraged to make groups and use their collective negotiation abilities in the market to save themselves from price shocks.

The project also promoted non-agricultural entrepreneurial activities among farmers to divert farmers from sole dependence on agriculture. To encourage such farmers’ groups, interest-free loans are provided to selected groups willing and are eligible to take some business ventures. To study the impact of this scheme, TISS had carried out a sample survey of 10,136 distressed families, which were receiving the benefits.

“The beneficiaries were highly satisfied (78.9%) with Baliraja Chetana Abhiyan. However, it is too short a period to assess the exact impact of BCA on household income of farmers,” the report titled Farmers’ Distress and Impact of Baliraja Chetana Abhiyan in Osmanabad district states. The study was conducted by project director, Professor Abdul Shaban, co-project director Bipin Das and research associate Imteyaz Ahmad. According to the study, the scheme provided critical support to distressed families during the sowing period. The respondents claimed that because of the support, the farmers were expecting at least an increase of 25 per cent in their agricultural output. “The government needs to promote BCA and persist with it for at least another three years. It also needs to involve some independent institution to work out the criteria identification of families under distress and their level of distress,” it says.

Osmanabad was selected as a pilot study because it is a drought-prone area with only 18 per cent of the total cultivated area of the district being irrigated. From 2011 to 2016, 408 farmer suicides were reported from the district.

A majority of the farmers who committed suicide in the district were not economically sound, with about 43.5 percent of the suicide-affected farmer families having an annual income of Rs 25000 to 50000.

Nearly 78.4 per cent of these suicides had taken place due to a person being indebted. “BCA has been one of the flexible pilot projects by the government, which provides enormous flexibility and liberty to district officials and Panchayat members to identify distressed families and distribute loans in cash or kind,” the study says.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App