TISS students’ union condemns faculty member’s suspension

THE STUDENTS’ Union of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has condemned the institute’s management over the suspension of a faculty member despite receiving an extension in grants from the University Grants Commission. The students’ union has demanded that the institute reinstate the faculty member by withdrawing the termination letter issued to him.

The union also questioned the manner in which the administration terminated the contract of assistant professor Murali Karnam, who was one of the over 20 teachers served termination letters in the last week of March. The union issued a statement late Wednesday in which it said that the termination was not academically motivated but a politically motivated decision.

Referring to similar instances in the past, the union said, “The instances of corporate-like hire and fire policies are increasingly becoming a trend at TISS, Mumbai.” In the past two years, the institute has refused to renew the contracts of at least three other teachers — Bela Bhatia, Sanober Keshwar and Monica Sakhrani.

“Many of these teachers have been known for their distinctive political proclivities and academic values. We are afraid that such unacceptable practice is continued even in the recent termination of professor Murali,” read the statement.

The fate of around 25 teachers associated with three centres — Centre of Excellence for Human Rights Education, Advance Centre for Women’s Studies and Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policies — had been left hanging since March 24 when the institute served them termination letters. The reason cited was that the centres funded by the UGC till March 31 under the 12th five-year plan had not received extension for funding. However, when the UGC granted an annual extension to the centres on March 30, the institute decided to reinstate teachers on the basis of a performance review.

Later, while all other teachers were reinstated, Karnam wasn’t, on the grounds of ‘poor performance’. However, the students’ union argued that the administration had not allotted classes or research students to Karnam in the academic year 2016-17 and hence his review was flawed. “The administration has not even tried to conceal its attempts to threaten the teachers and students of consequences for exercising the freedom of expression,” they said.

Despite repeated attempts, TISS director S Parasuraman remained unavailable for comment.

