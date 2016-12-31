TISS students protest against suspension of JNU students

STUDENTS OF the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and belonging to the Ambedkarite Students’ Association (ASA) held a protest march against the suspension of 12 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. Members held a protest rally from TISS to Ambedkar Garden in Chembur on Friday during which they raised slogans against the administration of JNU and the student union.

More than 100 protesters came in support of the 12 JNU students who were suspended and debarred from hostels for allegedly disrupting an academic council meeting on Monday.

The ASA supported the suspended students’ claims that they were protesting peacefully and were demanding reforms such as reduction of viva marks, Minority Deprivation points, etc.

During the rally on Friday, slogans were raised against the AISA-SFI-led JNU student union as well. The ASA claimed that the student union was a mute spectator even as the JNU administration was targeting those belonging to marginalised communities.

The protesters demanded that the suspension of the JNU students be revoked.