Second day of protest in TISS: Students boycott classes, first semester paper cancelled

THE STUDENTS’ protest at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, continued for the second day on Thursday and the agitating students boycotted classes. The first semester exam of the institute’s School of Social Work that was set to start on Thursday was cancelled.

The main gate was blocked by protesting students who did not allow anyone to enter or leave the campus. Members of the faculty, students and visitors had to use the rear exit. “We have been dealing with the institute administration democratically but it has not yielded any result. Until the administration accepts our demands and gives it to us in writing, we will not move,” said Fahad Ahmad, the general secretary of the students’ union.

Similar protests were organised in three other campuses in Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati. The students’ union had called for a strike to protest the institute’s decision to withdraw financial aid under the government of India Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme.

Acting director of the institute Shalini Bharat said the administration was willing to discuss the issues with a delegation of students. Student affairs dean PK Shajahan said a meeting between the students’ delegation and the administration had been called. The negotiations continued till late at night. Students said the protests were likely to continue on Friday.

