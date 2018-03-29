TISS stand-off: Court does not restrain students from peaceful protest

TISS, through its registrar, had filed a suit before the Mumbai City Civil Court seeking directions to its students to call off their agitation. TISS, through its registrar, had filed a suit before the Mumbai City Civil Court seeking directions to its students to call off their agitation.

The City Civil Court on Wednesday refused to restrain students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) from demonstrating peacefully demanding restoration of financial assistance for SC/ST and OBC students. The court also said the students should ensure that no obstruction is caused to the management and the institute and that both parties can continue to have a dialogue.

TISS, through its registrar, had filed a suit before the Mumbai City Civil Court seeking directions to its students to call off their agitation.

The court was hearing a Notice Of Motion moved by the institute seeking that pending hearing and final disposal of the suit, the court passes a restraining order of injunction on the students to restore normalcy.

It sought that the students and their supporters be restrained from demonstrating, agitating, shouting slogans, obstructing office functions or obstructing free movement of men, women and vehicles on the TISS campuses, offices and residential spaces.

Seven students were named by the institute in its suit. The protest has entered its 36th day with students seeking that the financial assistance, which was being provided by the institute to SC/ST students towards dining hall and hostel fees, continue for the upcoming batches as well.

