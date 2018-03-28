TISS sends notice to students, warns them of legal action

Around 10 students received a memo from the administration to “stop illegal activities, failing which the institute shall have no option but to take action”. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutiya/File) Around 10 students received a memo from the administration to “stop illegal activities, failing which the institute shall have no option but to take action”. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutiya/File)

As protests at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) entered the 35th day on Tuesday, agitating students allegedly received notices from the institute warning them of administrative as well as legal action.

Around 10 students received a memo from the administration to “stop illegal activities, failing which the institute shall have no option but to take action”. The memo alleged that students were involved in unlawful activities by entering office premises on March 23, picketing, accessing the institute’s documents and tampering with them. The institute has alleged that students turned off CCTV cameras and shouted slogans on the office premises.

In addition, six students were given legal notices. The institute has filed a suit in the Bombay City Civil Court against these students seeking the court’s interference in the ongoing protest. The case is to be heard on Wednesday.

An official from the institute said the memo and notice were issued as a preventive measure against disruption of academic work and damage to property on campus. “We have no problem with students protesting peacefully on campus. But on March 23, students entered the Registrar’s office and tampered with documents. They then held an official hostage at night,” said the official.

The students saw the move as an attempt to “break the strike”. In a statement on Tuesday, the general body of the students said: “Some students have been personally targeted in class and have been asked to apologise. These, we feel, are deliberate tactics by the administration to try to delegitimise the students’ demands.”

About documents being allegedly moved out, the students said: “On realising that a few faculty members were taking out some files from the back door, the students demanded the files be put back. We were sure the administration would try to implicate us….”

