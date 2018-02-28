TISS protests: Trying to have scholarships disbursed twice a year, says Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale said a delegation of students had raised their concerns with him a few months ago. (Express photo/Janak Rathod) Ramdas Athawale said a delegation of students had raised their concerns with him a few months ago. (Express photo/Janak Rathod)

Reacting to the ongoing nationwide protests by students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said he was making efforts to have scholarships disbursed twice a year instead of once. “Currently, scholarships under the central government’s Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC, ST and OBC students are disbursed at the end of the academic year. I am trying to get a part of it disbursed midway through the year during Diwali. This will help students take care of their hostel and other expenses,” Athawale told The Indian Express.

Over the past seven days, students from the Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad campuses of TISS have been boycotting classes and agitating against the institute’s decision to withdraw the fee waiver to students eligible for the Government of India’s Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme. Previously, the institute waived all fees to eligible students and reimbursed funds from the government. However, last year, the institute asked eligible students to pay hostel and dining hall charges upfront and apply for the scholarship directly with the central government. This has led to a massive protest by the students’ union.

While students continued to boycott academic activity for the seventh consecutive day, the movement garnered nationwide support from other universities. Athawale said a delegation of students had raised their concerns with him a few months ago. “I believe that state governments have to take a strong decision and allocate funds for scholarships even if there is a delay in release from the central government. I will now write to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to intervene in the matter and resolve this issue at the earliest,” said Athawale.

He said his department had released Rs 504 crore to Maharashtra for scholarships three months ago. The minister did not comment on the status of disbursal of scholarship funds to TISS. Athawale did not respond when asked if the department was facing a deficit of funds for scholarships. He, however, said that in the recent budget, Rs 3,000 crore were allocated for scholarships for 2018-19 although the department had asked for Rs 5,000 crore.

“I firmly believe that scholarships should be provided to SC, ST and OBC students pursuing any recognised course, irrespective of the status of the institute,” said Athawale. He was reacting to the institute’s decision to withdraw the fee waiver to OBC students after the scholarship was revoked for students in deemed universities.

