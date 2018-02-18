TISS literature festival: We are swallowing lies but are we interested in truth, says Kiran Nagarkar

Nagarkar speaks at Fantastyka, the literature festival of TISS. (Express Photo) Nagarkar speaks at Fantastyka, the literature festival of TISS. (Express Photo)

TO TAMPER with history is the biggest crime, said novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Saturday, accusing the current dispensation of doing exactly that. “Look at what has happened to Nehru. The government is erasing his memory from generation to generation. Will our future generation even realise that this country fought for independence,” asked Nagarkar, who delivered the inaugural lecture at Fantastyka, the literature festival of TISS, Saturday. The festival was organised by the institute’s student literary society ‘Syahi’.

“We have completely erased Gandhiji from our memory. The current regime is doing this with Gandhiji,” said the playwright. “We have left a terrible legacy. Our human record is not exemplary but one should not tamper with memory,” he said as he talked about ‘Freedom of Expression: Speaking the Truth’. Nagarkar said that the only way forward is to question the lies fed by those in power. “Is Freedom of Expression a mere platitude? Does it apply only to those in opposition? We are swallowing lies but we need to ask ourselves: Are we interested in the truth?” he said at the two-day festival.

The lecture was followed by readings by authors including Rahman Abbas, Indira Chandrashekhar and Chandrahas Choudhury, apart from Nagarkar. They read excerpts from their respective books. Freedom of Expression was a prominent theme of the fest this year where writers, poets, playwrights, filmmakers and artists came together over performances, readings as well as panel discussions. “The lit fest provides an inclusive platform to present literature as performative art with its intrinsically contemplative nature,” said professor Ashwani Kumar, curator, TISS Literature Festival.

