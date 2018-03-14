TISS funds crisis: Govt sets up panel to recommend measures

According to sources, TISS acting director Shalini Bharat and Sunita Siwach, joint secretary at the UGC, along with a few teachers of the institute are members of the committee. (File) According to sources, TISS acting director Shalini Bharat and Sunita Siwach, joint secretary at the UGC, along with a few teachers of the institute are members of the committee. (File)

TAKING COGNIZANCE of the ongoing student agitation, the Union government has set up a committee to evaluate the financial health of Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) and recommend measures to alleviate the current funds crisis being faced by the institution. According to sources, TISS acting director Shalini Bharat and Sunita Siwach, joint secretary at the University Grants Commission (UGC), along with a few teachers of the institute are members of the committee. The panel has been asked to submit its report by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the government is also keen that TISS should reach out to its alumni to support students from the marginalised sections of the society. Protests erupted in TISS last month after the institute administration withdrew a fee waiver offered to SC, ST and OBC students, who are eligible for the Government of India Post-Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS). The institute has cited a shortfall of Rs 12 crore, which it has now sought from the UGC. The higher education regulator is learnt to have released Rs 4.8 crore to the institute after the protests erupted.

Earlier, the scholarship used to disbursed to the institute directly, but since 2016 it is being credited directly to students bank accounts. So TISS asked students to pay hostel and dining charges upfront. Sutdents, however, say they don’t have the money to pay charges upfront and then wait for government to transfer the scholarship money in their accounts.

