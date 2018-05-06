TISS fee row: Protesting students to disrupt next week’s convocation ceremony

STUDENTS OF Tata Institute of Social Sciences, who are up in arms against the institute’s new fee structure for SC/ST and OBC (non-creamy layer) students, have threatened to disrupt the annual convocation ceremony scheduled on May 7 and 8. The general body of the students on Friday passed a resolution to “not let the convocation” take place unless the institute withdrew its new notification asking SC/ST and OBC (non-creamy) students to pay a part of their fees upfront.

In a notification released last week, the institute has asked SC/ST students of the 2018-2020 batch, who are eligible for the Government of India-post matric scholarship (GoI-PMS), to pay Rs 12,500 at the time of admission. On the other hand, OBC non-creamy layer students — who had been excluded from the scholarship scheme from the 2018-2020 batch — have been asked to pay Rs 30,700 upfront. These charges include hostel fee, dining hall charges and caution money among others. Besides, both SC/ST students and OBC (non-creamy) students will have to pay Rs 15,000 each semester in instalments.

“The institute had earlier committed that SC/ ST students, who are eligible for GoI-PMS, and OBC students would be asked to pay only Rs 4,500 per month. But the institute failed to fulfil its promise,” said a student. A TISS official, however, said that hostel and dining hall charges were to be paid as monthly instalments and the institute had fulfilled the promises it had made to students.

