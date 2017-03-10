Time to rejuvenate MNS, says Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray (File Photo) Raj Thackeray (File Photo)

MNS president Raj Thackeray, in his first public appearance after his party’s resounding defeat in the urban local body elections in Maharashtra, said that he would change his approach to politics and interact more with people to rejuvenate his party. “Earlier you used to come and meet me, henceforth I will come to your doorstep to meet you,” Thackeray said while addressing party workers on the party’s 11th foundation day. The MNS was decimated in the elections with its support base crumbling. The party managed to win only 13 seats in the 10 municipal corporations in the state compared to the 2012 polls when the party had 112 corporators elected. It managed to secure only 3.9 lakh votes in the recently held elections which was only 7.8 per cent of the total votes polled. Even new entrants like AIMIM had managed to win double the number of seats than the MNS.

While Thackeray spoke about course correction, he also castigated the general public for not awarding parties that work for people. “I do not know what to say to the public especially in a city like Nashik where we worked so hard they elected only five of our corporators. They preferred outsiders and criminals. The standards set by the public in politics is bound to come back and haunt them in the long run,” Thackeray said. He also said that the present elections had taught him a lot and he had realized that one could not win elections simply by doing good work. “These days there is no relation between elections and the work that a politician does for the people. Political parties that did not even have candidates to field have won elections,” Thackeray said.

He said this would be the last defeat for his party. He also questioned the role of Electronic Voting Machhines (EVMs) on the present elections and said that accusations of tampering were a serious threat to the democratic process.