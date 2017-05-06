Tilak Nagar demolition work: Bombay HC orders steps to protect BMC officials

The Bombay High Court Friday directed the additional chief secretary (home) to the state government to call a meeting with the police commissioner and municipal commissioner to come up with a scheme to provide adequate protection to BMC officials undertaking demolition work in the Tilak Nagar police station area.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by NGO Janhit Manch, seeking that encroachments along all major water pipelines that run through the city must be removed considering security threats and the risk of contamination of water.

The court had earlier sought BMC officials to “place on record, all communications issued since January this year” regarding the demolition drive in Tilak Nagar.

Referring to the affidavit filed by the assistant commissioner and an executive engineer in this regard, on Friday, the High Court pointed out to lack of coordination between the police and the civic body which was leading to disruption of the demolition action. The court also agreed with the submission made by the senior counsel appearing for BMC Anil Sakhare that police from the local police station should be made available for the demolition action.

The additional chief secretary has been asked to submit a report within a month. The court has further said that the protocol developed should be applicable for all such action undertaken by BMC in respect to this PIL.

