Tiger that has struck fear in Chandrapur district likely to be shot

Areas not known to host tigers for many decades are now boasting of significant tiger populations. Express photo Areas not known to host tigers for many decades are now boasting of significant tiger populations. Express photo

THE tiger that has struck terror in the Sindewahi and Shivni ranges of Chandrapur district may be shot dead if the situation goes out of control.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Shri Bhagwan has issued shoot orders “as a last resort”. Talking to The Indian Express, Bhagwan said, “I am going out of town for a few days. I have asked my officers to take the call, if needed, in my absence… But that is only as a last resort…”

Watch What Else Is Making News

Meanwhile, the tiger, whose gender is not known, has apparently moved again in the Shivni and Karwa areas of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve buffer. On January 27, it was hit with a tranquiliser dart and then barricaded after it hid in a thicket before managing to escape the next morning. But on Tuesday, the sighting of new pug marks in that area, has added to the confusion.

“It is of a different tiger. So we need to be extra careful when we act against the so-called problem tiger. That is why, we have installed several trap cameras, four cages with baits and some live baits in the open,” said an officer.