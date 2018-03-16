Tibetans held with forged passports: Travel agent based in Delhi arrested

The police claimed Dowa gave the duo forged Malaysian passports bearing their photographs but different names as well boarding passes for an Air France flight, which bore the names of Malaysian nationals. (Representational Image) The police claimed Dowa gave the duo forged Malaysian passports bearing their photographs but different names as well boarding passes for an Air France flight, which bore the names of Malaysian nationals. (Representational Image)

Eight months after Tibetan nationals were held at the Mumbai international airport for “attempting to fly to France on forged Malaysian passports”, the Mumbai Police have arrested a travel agent based in Delhi for allegedly providing them with the documents. The Sahar police arrested Yomlu Sonam Tashi alias Dowa (39) in Delhi on Monday. He was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till Friday. The police said Dowa faces charges of taking Rs 1 lakh each from Tibetan nationals Kunchok Wangdue (39) and Tsering Dolkar (32) in August 2017 for sending them to Europe. Wangdue, who came to India in 2002, and Dolkar, who arrived in 2004, both live as refugees in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

The police said the two were keen to move to Europe for better employment prospects after working part-time jobs in Himachal Pradesh. It was then that they came in contact with Dowa, who, the police said in their application seeking his custody, promised to help them travel to Europe. The police said the duo arrived in Mumbai on August 28, 2017 and stayed at a hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. On September 2, they arrived at the airport with tickets for an Air India flight to Ahmedabad. According to the police, they entered the airport as domestic passengers and met Dowa at the boarding gates for international flights.

The police claimed Dowa gave the duo forged Malaysian passports bearing their photographs but different names as well boarding passes for an Air France flight, which bore the names of Malaysian nationals. However, before they could board an Air France flight to Paris, they were detained by immigration officials. The modus operandi is similar to that allegedly adopted in March last year by four Sri Lankan nationals who exchanged identities with four UK nationals in order to illegally travel to London. All eight foreigners were held at the airport by immigration authorities.

However, Dowa’s lawyer, advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, argued in court that the police had only arrested the agent on the basis of the statements of the other accused. “The police have shown no evidence pointing to his role. They have not produced any proof of any monetary transactions made between the two parties,” he said.

