Thundershowers likely in Mumbai today

The city is likely to witness thunderstorm with light rain in some areas on Wednesday, the weather bureau has predicted. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Thursday as well. Meanwhile, the temperatures are expected to remain high with the maximum temperature likely to hit 37 degrees.

“A convection had developed over the coast in south central Maharashtra in areas like Sangli, Pune and few others. Due to this, these areas are experiencing thunderstorm with gusty winds and even rainfall has been reported in some areas. In Mumbai region Thane Kalwa and Dombivali have reported rains,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Areas in the suburbs like Badlapur, Ambernath and Thane received rainfall on Tuesday evening. Areas of south central Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to receive light rainfall on Wednesday. Meanwhile several parts of the state experienced soaring heat on Tuesday with maximum temperatures rising above 40 degrees. Areas in Vidarbha like Chandrapur, Akola, Nagpur, Wardha, Yevatmal and Amravati saw the highest temperatures in the region.

Chandrapur recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees, Akola 44.1 degrees and Wardha 44 degrees, all three degrees above normal. Nagpur also recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees and Amravati 43 degrees. “In summer, warm weather is expected in parts of central India. It is normal to experience such weather,” he added. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees, three degrees above normal while minimum temperature was 26.6 degrees, two degrees above normal.

