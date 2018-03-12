Latest News

Thundershowers likely in Mumbai this weekend

Meanwhile, Mumbai experienced a hot Sunday as maximum temperatures touched 37.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

| Mumbai | Published: March 12, 2018 2:03 am
Mumbai Rains, Mumbai, Mumbai rainfall, mumbai trains resume, weather in mumbai, mumbai rain prediction, mumbai high tide, mumbai flooding, mumbai worst floods, Mumbai weather, Mumbai rains live, Live, maharashtra, Maharashtra rainfall, heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, mumbai airports shut, mumbai trains diverted, Mumbai schools, India news, Indian express news According to the IMD, rainfall is expected only in the south Konkan region on the first day, followed by two days of isolated rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra.
Related News

Mumbai is likely to experience thundershowers from Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershowers in the state and some parts of the city starting Friday.  “There is a depression over South West Bay of Bengal and this will be moving westward and entering the Arabian Sea. This will bring moisture to the state,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist, IMD.

According to the IMD, rainfall is expected only in the south Konkan region on the first day, followed by two days of isolated rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra.  Meanwhile, Mumbai experienced a hot Sunday as maximum temperatures touched 37.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

“There is a trough or low pressure in the west coast, which is causing a delay in the sea breeze. This has resulted in rising temperatures. The above normal temperatures are likely to last for two more days,” he added.  The IMD has forecast that minimum temperature will continue to rise in the coming week. But the maximum temperature is likely to soar to 36 degrees Celsius by Wednesday followed by lower temperatures from Thursday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 11: Latest News