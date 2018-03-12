Thundershowers likely in Mumbai this weekend

According to the IMD, rainfall is expected only in the south Konkan region on the first day, followed by two days of isolated rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra. According to the IMD, rainfall is expected only in the south Konkan region on the first day, followed by two days of isolated rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai is likely to experience thundershowers from Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershowers in the state and some parts of the city starting Friday. “There is a depression over South West Bay of Bengal and this will be moving westward and entering the Arabian Sea. This will bring moisture to the state,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist, IMD.

According to the IMD, rainfall is expected only in the south Konkan region on the first day, followed by two days of isolated rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Mumbai experienced a hot Sunday as maximum temperatures touched 37.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

“There is a trough or low pressure in the west coast, which is causing a delay in the sea breeze. This has resulted in rising temperatures. The above normal temperatures are likely to last for two more days,” he added. The IMD has forecast that minimum temperature will continue to rise in the coming week. But the maximum temperature is likely to soar to 36 degrees Celsius by Wednesday followed by lower temperatures from Thursday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App