Thundershowers likely in Mumbai on Friday

A cloudy morning greeted Mumbaikars on Wednesday. (Source: Nirmal Harindran)

THE first pre-monsoon showers could hit the city as early as this weekend with thundershowers likely on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. “Rain or thundershowers would occur (on May 12) towards afternoon or evening,” IMD predictions read.

According to Sunil Kamble, a senior IMD official, the thundershower, caused by an upper circulation over the city, could last between 45 minutes and an hour.

“A squall (strong wind) condition is expected. Our radars have detected unsuitability. Warnings would soon be issued,” Kamble added.

Monsoons are expected to be normal this year and are likely to commence in Mumbai by June 10.

The island city and the suburbs experienced normal temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The humidity level in the suburbs was 74 per cent, while the island city recorded 79 per cent, both normal according to Mumbai’s standards.

The IMD has also observed that Konkan has been experiencing a 2-3 degree rise this summer.

