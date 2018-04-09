Thundershowers in central Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain forecast

The maximum temperature that is near or above 40°C may settle below 30°C. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) The maximum temperature that is near or above 40°C may settle below 30°C. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

As Mumbai continued to reel under scorching heat on Sunday, other parts of the state received a slight relief with light rainfall. Rainfall occurred in a few places over South Madhya Maharashtra such as Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur, and in isolated places in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district in South Konkan and districts of North Madhya Maharashtra such as Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar and Pune.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to get rain or thundershowers through the week.

“Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in most parts of Maharashtra. Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra may also receive isolated rain activities. However, the intensity of rains over Konkan would be lesser in contrast to that over Madhya Maharashtra. Moreover, the activity would remain confined mainly to South Konkan division,” said Skymet Weather.

According to Skymet Weather: “These rains can be associated with the trough that is extending from northwest to South Konkan across Madhya Maharashtra.”

These rains are likely to continue till Tuesday. Temperatures are also expected to decrease. “These pre-monsoon activities over parts of Maharashtra would pull down the temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius and may become below normal. Hence, the maximum (temperature) that is settling near or above 40 degrees Celsius may settle below 30 degrees,” the website added.

Pune too heaved a sigh of relief as sporadic light rain was reported from across the city on Sunday morning.

