Three Yavatmal Government Medical College teachers in trouble

THE State government has written to Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to “take appropriate action” against three medical teachers from Yavatmal Government Medical College for “doing private practice without permission”.

The three doctors are V R Rathod, Arun Janbandhu and Nishant Chavan. A letter issued by Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to MMC on November 24 has pointed out that three doctors were practicing privately at Yavatmal by going on medical leave. “Rathod was practicing from 10 am to 8 pm, Janbandhu from 10 am to 3 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm and Chavan from 10 am to 8 pm,” the letter says.

It mentions that the government medical college teachers were allowed to do private practice vide a GR in 2008 but the same was withdrawn vide another GR in 2010. It was challenged before High Court by some teachers and the case is still pending.

“A report was sought from Yavatmal Collector on October 26. The Collector Rajendra Deshmukh submitted his report on November 7 confirming the conduct of private practice by the three teachers. The three teachers were then sent a notice on November 11 seeking explanation. No reply has been filed till date by them,” the DMER letter to MMC says.

The DMER has sought “appropriate action” against the three doctors under Section 22 (b) (iii) of Maharashtra Medical Council Act 1965. It further says, “the government can also take action against the errant teachers over and above the MMC action.”

The issue of teachers at Yavatmal GMC not measuring upto the challenge of treating hundreds of farmers and farm labourers allegedly affected by pesticide inhalation had cropped up in September when deaths of several farmers came to fore. The three doctors were found wanting on this count and were allegedly busy doing private practice. Incidentally, one of the doctors, Nishant Chavan, who was practicing privately by availing sick leave, had participated in triathlon even on October 18 at Hyderabad and had even completed it.

