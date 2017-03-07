Three seek discharge in Chhagan Bhujbal graft case

THREE persons booked in a case of alleged corruption during the construction of a central library in the Mumbai University’s Kalina campus, in which NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is a co-accused, have sought discharge from the case. The three are Gajanan Sawant, who was a sub-divisional engineer with the public works department then headed by Bhujbal; Harish Patil, an executive engineer; and Anil Kumar Gaikwad, the then superintending engineer.

An FIR was registered in 2015 against Bhujbal and others by the the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with an alleged misconduct involving the construction of the library. The three engineers submitted before the court that there was no prima facie involvement on their part in the case and, therefore, they should be discharged.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat has opposed their pleas. The court is yet to decide on the applications.

Bhujbal, who has been granted bail in the case, but continues to remain in judicial custody in a money-laundering case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate, was also presented before the court on Monday. The court is likely to frame charges in the case once the discharge applications are decided upon.