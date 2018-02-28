Three seagulls hit by vehicle while flying down to eat ‘gathiya’

Pawan Sharma, had written to the Mangrove Cell, objecting to feeding these birds gathiya at Nariman Point. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty) Pawan Sharma, had written to the Mangrove Cell, objecting to feeding these birds gathiya at Nariman Point. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Three injured seagulls were rescued from the Airoli Bridge on Tuesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle. “We found three injured birds on the Airoli side of the bridge today morning after they were hit by a vehicle. When we picked them up, they were in shock and could not even stand.

We then took them to a calm place and provided them water and vitamins. By the afternoon, we found they could stand on their feet and then flew off,” said Sunish Kunju, secretary of the NGO Plant and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS), and honourary wildlife warden of Mumbai. According to Kunju, birds fly down to the bridge, attracted by snacks left behind by joggers.

“Morning joggers leave gathiya (a type of fried snack) on either side of the boundary wall of the Airoli Bridge. While hovering above, birds get attracted to the food and come down to eat it. As they fly down, they are sometimes hit by big vehicles. This can also pose a risk to the lives of people riding two-wheelers,” he added.

On Sunday, another honourary wildlife warden, Pawan Sharma, had written to the Mangrove Cell, objecting to feeding these birds gathiya at Nariman Point.

According to Dr Rina Dev, an avian species specialist, such food is harmful to the health of these migratory birds, as it is not part of their natural diet and also because it affects their wild instincts. “We will soon be engaging volunteers and putting up banners at important places to raise awareness about the dangers of feeding these wild migratory birds. People need to know the consequences of this practice,” said N Vasudevan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, state Mangrove Cell. One such awareness programme will be held at the Gateway of India on March 1.

