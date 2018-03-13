Three missing in Bhatsa river feared drowned

Three men are suspected to have drowned in the Bhatsa river near Khadavli while they were on a picnic. Police said around seven men from Kalyan and Badlapur had gone for a picnic to Khadavli on Sunday. Three of them went for a dip and have been missing since, added an officer.

“We received a distress call on Sunday evening. When we reached the spot, we realised that three men have gone missing after they went swimming,” said an officer at Titwala police station.

The three have been identified as Dharamveer Patil (54), Rajendra Tayade (42) and Vikrant Nemade (28), police said. “While two of them are residents of Ulhasnagar, one lived in Kalyan. They work as compounders at a private hospital in Ulhasnagar,” the officer added.

“With the help of the fire brigade, we have launched a search operation for the missing men. We couldn’t find anything on Sunday evening as the visibility had dropped. A fresh operation was launched on Monday morning, which will continue till nightfall,” said the officer.

