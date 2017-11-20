Three men arrested for ‘abetting painter’s suicide’

On November 15, the accused had attacked Ganpat Tonte in Kurla, damaged the fuel tank of his motorcycle and warned him to leave the city, the police said (Representational Image) On November 15, the accused had attacked Ganpat Tonte in Kurla, damaged the fuel tank of his motorcycle and warned him to leave the city, the police said (Representational Image)

Three men were arrested in Chunabhatti for allegedly driving a painter to commit suicide on Friday. The deceased, Ganpat Tonte, a painter living in Chunabhatti and working at homes and shops, had borrowed money from a few men living in the same locality earlier this year.

The police said the accused began to harass Tonte after he failed to pay up. On November 15, the accused had attacked Tonte in Kurla, damaged the fuel tank of his motorcycle and warned him to leave the city, the police said. Sunil Bhosle, senior inspector, Chunabhatti police station, said the accused also warned Tonte not to report the assault to the police.

Tonte had received treatment for his injuries at Bhabha Hospital in Kurla and returned home. Bhosle added that the accused continued to harass Tonte into paying back their money, following which he hanged himself in his home on Friday night.

“When we got to know about it, we rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Later, we found that the deceased had written a suicide note on his OPD papers from Bhabha Hospital. He was very stressed about the harassment he was facing from his lenders,” said Bhosle. He added that the men were arrested on Saturday and booked with abetting suicide.

