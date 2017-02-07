Three members of Ravi Poojari gang arrested

Three members of the Ravi Poojari gang were arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly firing inside a restaurant in Vile Parle East and intimidating the owner in October 2016. Of the three men arrested, two had driven to the restaurant on October 21, 2016 and told an employee, who was manning the ice cream counter outside, to inform the owner to call fugitive gangster Ravi Poojari, police sources said. The men allegedly fired a shot before driving away, police sources said. The owner of the restaurant registered a complaint with the local police after claiming to have received threatening phone calls from Poojari.

The Anti Extortion Cell of the crime branch analysed the CCTV footage of the incident before being tipped off that Suresh Poojari (54) and Ramesh Poojari (49) were involved in the crime. After arresting the two men, the police tracked down Mrutyunjay Das (34), who allegedly accompanied a wanted accused to the restaurant last year and fired the shot.

Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that Suresh and Ramesh Poojari met another wanted accused in a Gujarat jail and were instructed by Ravi Poojari to commit the crime. They then roped in Das and the other wanted man to commit the shooting, while Suresh and Ramesh Poojari conducted a recce of the area, police sources said.

Rathod said that Suresh Poojari had previously served convictions for drug possession and murder, while Ramesh Poojari, a driver by profession, was previously arrested by the police in Gujarat for robbing diamonds and then by the Mumbai police for stealing a car.