Three held for ‘stealing’ gold worth Rs 55 lakh

THREE MEN were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 55 lakh from a jewellery store in Nallasopara. According to the police, prime accused in the case is an employee of the store, who wanted to take revenge on his employer. The robbery took place at Shivam Jewellers in Nallasopara on August 23.

Police said Mangusingh Rajput (32) had told shop owner Roopsingh Rajput (40) that an armed man forced himself inside the store, posing as a customer, gagged him and stole 1.9 kilos of gold ornaments, valued at Rs 55 lakh, along with Rs 28,000 in cash and CCTV recording machine. Manjunath Singe, Superintendent of Police, Palghar District, said, “We were initially suspicious of the employee as he had said that his hands were tied at the front and not the back. Also, not many robbers bother taking away the DVR machine.”

After several days of questioning, Singe added, Mangusingh confessed to having cooked up the story about the robbery. “The accused wanted to take revenge on his employer. He gave the stolen gold and cash to his relatives in Gujarat,” said Singe.

A team of Palghar police went to Gujarat and arrested two other men — Naharsingh Rajput (27) and Chagannath Rawal (27) — in connection with the case. So far, gold valued at Rs 21 lakh has been recovered from those arrested.

