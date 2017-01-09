Three held for murder of senior citizen

(Image for representational purposes) (Image for representational purposes)

Hours after a senior citizen was found murdered in his Pydhonie home Saturday, the Mumbai Police arrested three people, including his former sister-in-law for killing and robbing him. A team of officers from Pydhonie police station picked up Rahat Pathan (24), her husband, Muzammil Shaikh (28) and another accomplice Mustafa Khan (26) from Govandi early on Sunday. The police said the trio has been remanded in police custody till January 11.

The deceased, Ibrahim Darvesh, was found with his legs tied to a bed and having choked on a cloth gag, by his grandson Salman Darvesh on Saturday, the police said. The deceased owned a salon and a few guests houses in Pydhonie. The police said that the deceased would visit the salon at 5 pm every day and stay until it closed at 10.30 pm. When he did not show up much past 5 pm on Saturday, his worried employees called Salman and together they went to Sai Manzil in Pydhonie, where Darvesh lived on the third floor.

A post-mortem report concluded that Darvesh had been strangled and gagged with a cloth by the accused, who had fled with his wristwatch worth Rs 15,000 and another Rs 15,000 in cash.

The police said that Darvesh’s family suspected that the sister of his ex-wife was involved in the crime. “We found that the woman would visit the home of the deceased very often. She knew how much money the deceased had stored at home,” said Dyaneshwar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II.

He added that the accused visited Darvesh’s home around midnight on Saturday and attacked him. While the accused are alleged to have confessed to the crime, the police are in the process of recovering the stolen items from them.

