Three girls ‘drown’ in Bhiwandi pond

The pond in Bhiwandi where the three girls drowned on Monday.

Three young girls, allegedly, drowned in a quarry in Bhiwandi on Monday. The girls had gone for a swim in the pond near the quarry. Police learnt about the incident only after the bodies were cremated by the family. A case of accidental death as been lodged. The girls have been identified as Nita Fakat (14), Rohita Mangat (13) and Rasika Mangat (12). “Rohita and Rasika were sisters and Nita was their aunt by relation. They lived together,” an officer from Nizampura said.

“The parents of the girls had gone to Bhiwandi town from their village Dahelepada in the morning. They were planning to stay in the town. The girls were living with the elder members of their family,” said a neighbour. Police said the girls had gone to take a dip in the pond, which is close to the quarry. “The girls went under Nita’s supervision, who slipped near the edge of the pond. The sisters went after her, not realising the depth of the pond,” a villager, who spotted the girls flailing in the water and informed their family, said.

“By the time the villagers could reach the spot, the girls had drowned. We found their bodies later in the night,” said Ravi Mangat, father of the sisters. Nizampura police got to know about the incident only when the bodies were cremated. “We learnt from the local informants that three girls were being cremated. We rushed in and learnt about the incident from the family,” the officer said.

A case of accidental death has been lodged. “Prima facie, it looks like accidental drowning. But we will investigate from the eye-witnesses. The cremation is done so we won’t be able to gather any evidence from the bodies,” the officer said. He added, “We believe the family cremated the bodies because of the condition they were found in after being in water for long. However, we are investigating further.”

