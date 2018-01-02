Three dead, two injured as crane collapses in Powai

The pit into which the workers fell when the crane collapsed in Powai on Monday. (Express) The pit into which the workers fell when the crane collapsed in Powai on Monday. (Express)

Three labourers died and two others were injured when a crane collapsed as they were digging a pit for a sewer line in Powai on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as Rameshwar Heramsingh (45), Satyanarayan Singh (40) and Vishwanath Singh (32). The injured included Ramnath Singh (48), who suffered trauma injuries on his chest, shoulder and foot. An X-ray test conducted on him showed no signs of fracture.

Another injured worker, Pareshnath Singh (47), sustained fracture in both his legs. “Both injured persons are stable. We are conducting a few tests to confirm there is no serious injury,” said medical superintendent Dr Vidya Thakur of Rajawadi Hospital.

The Powai Police registered a case of accidental death on Monday. “We are still investigating the details of the case. An ADR has been registered for now. We’ll register an FIR once further details of the case come in,” said DCP Navin Reddy.

According to the civic body’s disaster management officials, the accident occurred before 5.30 pm on Monday, when a private contractor, appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was working on a sewer line in Powai’s Adi Shankaracharya road. The mishap occurred opposite the IIT main gate. “The rope holding the machine snapped. The labourers fell into a pit at least 30 feet deep where work was underway,” said Dharmendra Verma, who owns Star Point Tea stall near the site.

Civic officials said a portion of the crane collapsed and fell on the five on-site workers, killing three instantly.

Police officials said the details of the case were “still vague”, and further investigations were underway to understand how the rope snapped. Another eyewitness said that the hook of the crane’s pulley had been attached to a large bucket-like enclosure in which the five people stood. When the rope broke, the labourers fell into the pit, the witness said.

