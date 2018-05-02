Three days after ‘jumping’ from hostel building: Medical intern dies, was under psychiatric care for 3 yrs

The JJ police registered an accidental death report on Monday. The JJ police registered an accidental death report on Monday.

Three days after he allegedly jumped from his hostel building, medical intern Triratan Wathore succumbed to haemorrhage in JJ hospital on Sunday. The 29-year-old was under psychiatric care for at least three years for depression, alcohol and substance abuse.

Wathore was admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of JJ hospital after he sustained a head injury on April 26. He had allegedly jumped from RM Bhatt hostel and was found unconscious on the ground floor at 10.15 am. He underwent a brain surgery and was put on ventilator support the same day. His condition worsened in the next three days. On Sunday, at 11.30 am, he succumbed to brain haemorrhage despite intensive support, hospital authorities said.

The JJ police registered an accidental death report on Monday. “We have also recorded the statement of his parents. He was into drug abuse. In their statement, his parents said he had undergone psychiatric sessions four times in the past. They do not suspect any foul play. This was not the first time their son tried to commit suicide,” said senior police inspector Shirish Gaikwad.

The Hingoli-based intern was in his final year of MBBS. His friends said he had failed the final-year exams four times and was suffering from depression. Following his death, medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase said, “We also checked with other students in his class to ensure nobody else is suffering from depression. He had been under counselling for a very long time.”

On April 26, Wathore had allegedly jumped from his hostel building where he lived on the second floor. At 11.30 am he was admitted in the casualty department. “His condition was critical. He suffered extradural and subdural haemorrhage,” Surase said.

