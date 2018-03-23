Mumbai: Three-day sailing fest from today

The Festival of Sails will begin at the harbour near the Gateway of India at 1 pm on Friday. (Representational/AP) The Festival of Sails will begin at the harbour near the Gateway of India at 1 pm on Friday. (Representational/AP)

A three-day long sailing festival will begin in Mumbai from Friday. The regatta, which will culminate in the Navy Commander-in-Chief’s Cup on Sunday, will have some of Mumbai’s top sailors participating in it. Being jointly organised by the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre, the Royal Bombay Yacht Club and the Sailing Association of Maharashtra, The Festival of Sails will begin at the harbour near the Gateway of India at 1 pm on Friday. Organisers said races will be held in different categories over the weekend, including one for children aged between 8 and 16 years.

Gautam Datta, the director of leisure sailing firm Marine Solutions, said so far, nearly 80 participants have signed up for the weekend races. He added that cadets and experienced sailors from the National Defence Academy in Pune and military stations in Goa and Kochi will also take part in the competition. “The weekend will culminate in a keelboat race for the Navy Commander-in-Chief’s Cup. Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer and Commander-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, will also participate,” he said. He added that several professional sailors skipped this year’s event as they are preparing for the trials of the Asian Games, which will be held in Chennai in a month’s time.

Organisers said spectators would be taken out to the harbour in boats to watch the races.

