Three cops held for robbing businessman of Rs 40 lakh

THREE POLICEMEN attached to the Raigad police have been arrested for allegedly colluding with three other persons to rob a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 40 lakh last month. A woman, one of the wanted accused, allegedly lured the businessman to reach Raigad with Rs 50 lakh cash for a property deal following which the other accused intercepted the businessman, threatened him with filing a case against him for trying to exchange new currency with old and fled with Rs 40 lakh in cash. The Ghatkopar-based businessman later gave a formal complaint to Raigad police after which a probe was ordered in the case.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Superintendent of Police (Raigad) Anil Paraskar said that the businessman had received a call from the accused woman on December 26. She asked him to come to Alibaug in connection with a property deal. He was lured by the woman with an offer of purchasing a plot of land originally costing Rs 1 crore, for Rs 80 lakh. Accordingly, the businessman went to Alibaug carrying Rs 50 lakh as advance for purchasing the plot.

While he was driving to the assigned spot, he was apprehended by six persons including three policemen, constables Ravindra Rathod, Prashant Kamble and Kishore Khade. They checked his vehicle and asked him why he was carrying Rs 50 lakh in new currency notes. “They then threatened him that an FIR will be registered against him since he was carrying Rs 50 lakh in new currency notes to exchange it with old currency. On the basis of this, they told him to take the vehicle on the route they would show,” Paraskar said.

Accordingly, the accused took him to an isolated spot where they took Rs 40 lakh from him and threatened him against telling anyone about what had happened or they would ensure he landed in trouble. However, once the businessman returned to the city and realized he had been conned, he gave a formal complaint to Raigad police that began a probe in the matter.

“On the basis of investigations, we found that three policemen, along with three others including a woman who we suspect is the main accused, hatched the conspiracy. Accordingly, three policemen have been arrested and three persons are still on the run. Once they are arrested, there will be much more clarity,” a senior officer said.