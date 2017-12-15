Three ‘contract killers’ who attacked school teacher arrested

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: December 15, 2017 3:36 am
- Rajasthan hacking: 516 people from across India donate Rs 3 lakh to Shambhulal Regar’s wife
- Here's how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reminded us of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
- Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception invite has a very important message attached to it. See photo
Three men were arrested by the Thane police for allegedly accepting a contract to kill a teacher in Vartak Nagar, and for attacking him. The men were allegedly contracted by the school’s principal because of a dispute.
Roshan Kamman Singh (26), Vishal Harish More (21) and Prakash Devji Chalke (20) were arrested for allegedly attacking Mahajan Prajapati, a teacher at Savarkar school, on December 3. “Prajapati had a row with his principal and then, he was attacked,” said a police officer
Prajapati had accused principal Ramesh Mishra of attacking him. “The victim had a tussle with the principal over wages. He had complained against Mishra ,” said the officer.
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App