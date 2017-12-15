Devalued Degree
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Three ‘contract killers’ who attacked school teacher arrested

Three ‘contract killers’ who attacked school teacher arrested

Prajapati had accused principal Ramesh Mishra of attacking him. “The victim had a tussle with the principal over wages. He had complained against Mishra ,” said the officer. 

| Mumbai | Published: December 15, 2017 3:36 am
Top News

Three men were arrested by the Thane police for allegedly accepting a contract to kill a teacher in Vartak Nagar, and for attacking him. The men were allegedly contracted by the school’s principal because of a dispute.

Roshan Kamman Singh (26), Vishal Harish More (21) and Prakash Devji Chalke (20) were arrested for allegedly attacking Mahajan Prajapati, a teacher at Savarkar school, on December 3. “Prajapati had a row with his principal and then, he was attacked,” said a police officer

Prajapati had accused principal Ramesh Mishra of attacking him. “The victim had a tussle with the principal over wages. He had complained against Mishra ,” said the officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 14: Latest News