Three ‘contract killers’ who attacked school teacher arrested

Three men were arrested by the Thane police for allegedly accepting a contract to kill a teacher in Vartak Nagar, and for attacking him. The men were allegedly contracted by the school’s principal because of a dispute.

Roshan Kamman Singh (26), Vishal Harish More (21) and Prakash Devji Chalke (20) were arrested for allegedly attacking Mahajan Prajapati, a teacher at Savarkar school, on December 3. “Prajapati had a row with his principal and then, he was attacked,” said a police officer

Prajapati had accused principal Ramesh Mishra of attacking him. “The victim had a tussle with the principal over wages. He had complained against Mishra ,” said the officer.

