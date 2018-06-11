Three coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail at Igatpuri

The derailed coaches were removed and the train resumed it’s journey, officials said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational Image) The derailed coaches were removed and the train resumed it’s journey, officials said. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational Image)

A day after suburban train services on the Central Railway (CR) ran late due to heavy rains on Saturday, many long-distance trains were delayed on Sunday after three coaches of 12809 Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Igatpuri station. No passenger was injured.

Traffic of Mumbai-bound trains and those moving out of the city was suspended for two hours till coaches were restored. At least eight trains were diverted from other routes.

“Three coaches of 12809 Mumbai-Howrah Mail via Nagpur — coach S-12, S-13 and pantry car derailed near Igatpuri station. It happened at 2.05 am, and there were are no injuries to any passenger,” a senior CR official said.

The derailed coaches were removed and the train resumed it’s journey, officials said. “The front portion of the engine and eight coaches left for Igatpuri at 3.05 am. By 5.45 am, we rerailed the first coach,” the CR official added.

Officials said that the down line was restored for traffic by 6.05 am. Passengers seated in the derailed coaches were ferried by attaching additional coaches in Bhusaval-bound trains.

Due to this, mail express trains on the CR in both up and down directions remained late till afternoon hours.

