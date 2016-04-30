Three cheers, some fears as 12-coach train comes to Harbour Line

The Central Railway on Friday rolled out 12-coach suburban services on the Harbour Line. Narendra Vaskar The Central Railway on Friday rolled out 12-coach suburban services on the Harbour Line. Narendra Vaskar

On its first day, the 12-coach train on Harbour Line was met with mixed response from commuters. While many were positive its introduction would reduce the rush on the jam-packed line, others felt it would take some getting used to.

With platforms extended to suit the longer rakes, the nine-coach trains were stopping a little ahead than usual on Friday. A commuter who boarded a nine-coach train on the down line from CST said the new trains needed to be publicised better.

“The railways should announce 12-coach trains before their arrival, so that people know from where to deboard the train. A woman who tried holding the handle of the women’s compartment fell down at Guru Tegh Bahadur station in the morning only because the train stopped much ahead,” he said.

However, according to Central Railways, there have been regular announcements to inform the public about it. “We have been making regular announcements about the beginning of the 12-coach train initiative,” said Narendra Patil, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railways.

Fourteen services of the 12-coach train have been planned on the Harbour Line from Friday. The Central Railways plans to convert all nine-coach trains to 12-coach ones after studying the public response.

