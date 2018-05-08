Mumbai: Three booked for ‘illegally transporting’ five stray dogs

The police said the accused drove away with the mother dog. The police said the accused drove away with the mother dog.

The Mira Road police is on the lookout for three people who allegedly illegally transported five stray dogs in a tempo last week. The police said the dogs had been picked up as they were “causing a nuisance” outside a wedding hall. Mira Road resident Saurabh Agrawal noticed a small tempo parked outside a restaurant on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway last Thursday.

According to police, Agrawal had stopped at the restaurant with a friend when he heard a dog’s cries coming from inside the tempo. He saw a woman assaulting an adult female dog.

“When I asked the reason for her hitting the dog, two other men in the tempo threatened me to leave,” said Agrawal, adding that the men also warned him against filming them on his cell phone.

As the tempo drove away, Agrawal, who had noted down the vehicle’s number, contacted his friends at a local NGO and started followed the vehicle. “As far as we could, we followed the tempo on a motorbike. They must have seen us following them and so they threw out the four dogs,” he said. While Agrawal and his friends could recover two puppies alive, the other two were found dead.

The police said the accused drove away with the mother dog.

“We have learned that the accused work at a catering company. The family of stray dogs had been eating leftovers outside a wedding hall on Mira Road, where the catering firm supplied food. So, they picked up the dogs and had planned to leave them at a distant place,” said police.

