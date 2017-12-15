Three arrested in Nashik for robbing gun showroom, huge cache of arms recovered

In their statement to police, the accused confessed that they had robbed the showroom in UP. (Representative Image) In their statement to police, the accused confessed that they had robbed the showroom in UP. (Representative Image)

Three people were arrested by the rural police in Nashik city on Thursday for allegedly robbing a gun showroom in Uttar Pradesh and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

The police team has recovered 25 rifles, 17 revolvers, two country-made pistols and 4,146 rounds of bullets from the trio. The arrested have been identified as Rajendra Bansode (23), Salman Amanulla Khan (19) and Badrinumaj Akbar Badshah alias Sumit (27).

In their statement to police, the accused confessed that they had robbed the showroom in UP. They stole arms and ammunition from the showroom and were nabbed in Nashik while they were escaping to Mumbai, said police.

An officer from Chanvad police station on conditon of anonymity said, “The trio had escaped in a Bolero car. They stopped at a petrol pump in Nasik for fuelling their vehicle. They threatened the petrol pump officials with a revolver and refused to pay the bill.”

The guards from the petrol pump informed Nasik rural police control room about the incident, following which Chanvad police station was informed. A police team then laid a trap near Chanvad toll naka and arrested the trio.

“After arresting the three, we took them to the police station. We seized their vehicle and on checking, found a separate compartment made for hiding the stolen arms and ammunition,” said the officer.

The police said that the car has been registered with Mumbai based Andheri RTO. “The trio were heading towards Mumbai. We are trying to find out whether they were planning to hide these weapons in some place at Thane or Navi Mumbai,” said the officer.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade, (Nasik rural) confirmed the case and said that they have informed the concerned police station in Uttar Pradesh. “The UP police are coming to Nasik and we will verify the facts. They will be produced in court and after we get their custody we will investigate thoroughly,” he added.

