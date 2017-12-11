Three acquitted in ‘dowry suicide’ case: Merely saying that wife came with ‘empty hands’ is not dowry demand, says court

THE HUSBAND of a woman, who committed suicide allegedly due to dowry demands, was among three people acquitted by a sessions court in a case related to her death. Merely saying that the woman had come with “empty hands” does not mean there was a dowry demand, the court observed.

The Nehru Nagar police had booked three people, including 28-year-old Tanvir Khan, his mother Ruksana and sister Rubina, for sections including subjecting a married woman to cruelty over dowry as well as abetment to suicide.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, her daughter Mezbin committed suicide in 2014 by hanging herself due to constant dowry demands made by Tanvir, his mother and his sister. She told the police that her daughter had married Tanvir in 2012, and since she disapproved of the relationship, she had broken all ties with her. She said that her other daughters had told her of the alleged dowry demands made by Mezbin’s in-laws.

The court, however, said that other than “her bare words”, the victim’s mother had not been able to give any evidence of the alleged dowry demand.

“Mere submission that she came with empty hands does not mean that there is a demand. Mere bare words are not applicable to the case in hand. Nothing has been filed on record by the prosecution that soon before the occurrence, there was cruelty or harassment to the deceased and thereby, she constrained to commit suicide,” the court observed.

The prosecution examined six witnesses in total. One of those was a neighbour who Mezbin had spoken to twice, including once just a month before her death, about the alleged harassment she was facing. The court observed that the neighbour’s evidence, as well as that of the victim’s mother, was “hearsay” and contrary to each other.

The court also said that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges against the accused, observing that the police had not recorded the statement of an independent witness.

“Despite sufficient opportunity, the prosecution never took the efforts to prove the suicidal note/diary and the allegations against the accused,” the court said while acquitting the three accused.

