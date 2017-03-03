Threats to politicians: Maharashtra cops probe motive of accused

EVEN AS the RTI activist accused of sending salacious text messages, rape and death threats to several politicians on February 21 and 27 has denied all allegations, the Mumbai Police are probing the motive behind the threats.

Deepak Kumar Pyarelal Gupta, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Jalgaon, allegedly threatened to rape and shoot Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe. He also sent abusive and obscene texts and death threats from the same number to Vidya Chavan, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, and to Manda Mhatre, a BJP legislator from Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

Watch What Else is Making News



“So far, his motive…is unclear. I will personally interrogate him to know the reason behind his actions,” said Virendra Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VIII.

According to the Vile Parle police, the accused has been noncooperative with the investigation till now. According to an officer the accused claims his cellphone was cloned to send the threats and that he was framed. The police are currently gathering technical evidence against the accused. “We are investigating from where did he buy the SIM cards from which he sent the threats. We are also checking what documents did he submit,” he said.

At least seven more politicians might come forward with similar complaints, the officer added.

The accused has a prior record of threatening politicians. He had allegedly threatened Anil Gote, BJP leader from Dhule district, in 2015. Gupta had denied the allegations then too and even moved court in 2015. “He had filed a writ against the then investigating officer and the police team for wrongful detention and had maintained that he was innocent. He had demanded compensation, but the court dismissed his petition,” said the officer.

Gupta has filed RTI applications seeking information regarding politicians, the BMC and the Mumbai Police. Aside from his activism, he works at his uncle’s saree shop in Jalgaon. Investigations are on to find out if Gupta has threatened other people in the past and the motive behind his actions. He is currently under police custody till March 4.