Threatened with black magic, doctor ‘duped’ of Rs 72,000

Two men allegedly duped a Kandivali-based doctor of Rs 72,000 on the pretext of donating for Golden Temple in Amritsar. Police said two elderly men had visited the clinic of a 51-year-old doctor at Thakur Complex on May 9. “The men asked the doctor for money to feed the poor at the langar at the Golden Temple. The doctor initially gave them Rs 2000,” said an officer with Samta Nagar police.

Not satisfied, the men started enquiring about her medical practice, the officer added. The complainant has alleged that one of the accused claimed to have performed black magic and had cursed the doctor and her family. “The men told the doctor that she would have to pay Rs 70,000 to perform religious rituals to cast off the spell,” the officer added.

The doctor took out the cash she had kept in a cupboard and gave it to the men, who gave her a plastic idol and necklace in return and left, the police said. It was only when a wardboy at the clinic followed the men and saw them leave in a Toyota Innova car that the doctor realised that she had been cheated. She lodged a complaint the next day.

A case of cheating has been lodged against the two unidentified men.

