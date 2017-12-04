Threat note on IS attack: CSIA staffer arrested for ‘prank’

An officer said Gaikar was one of the first people to ‘spot’ the note and had informed his superiors. The incident took place at the airport around 5 pm Wednesday. An officer said Gaikar was one of the first people to ‘spot’ the note and had informed his superiors. The incident took place at the airport around 5 pm Wednesday.

THE MUMBAI Police has arrested a security supervisor at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) for allegedly writing a note warning of an ISIS attack on January 26, 2018, and leaving it in the washroom on the ground floor of the cargo building last week. The police said accused Akshay Gaikar (34) had seen a video clip of a similar threat at the airport a few years back and decided to replicate the act. He was produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody.

“We have arrested Gaikar for writing the threat note. On the morning of the incident, a video of a threat on the airport premises was being circulated in one of the groups that had Gaikar in it. He then decided to repeat the act to see what would be the response,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare. An officer said Gaikar was one of the first people to ‘spot’ the note and had informed his superiors. The incident took place at the airport around 5 pm Wednesday.

According to sources, Gaikar kept the note in the washroom since he knew there were no CCTV cameras there. The police, however, found CCTV footage of him allegedly writing the note. “During initial interrogation, the accused has told us that he had seen a video clip of a similar threat that had been received by the airport in 2005. After going through it, he decided to play a prank,” said the officer.

After the note was found, the airport staff immediately asked the authorities to cordon off the cargo building area. With help from the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, a detailed security check was conducted.

