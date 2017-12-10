Thousands throng Vile Parle to get a taste of misal

EVEN BEFORE the stalls of some of the best exhibitors came into view, a sound could be heard rising above the buzzing of hundreds of hungry mouths at the first annual misal festival. It was the satisfied hiss that issues from the back of the tongue when the peppery red curry hits the right spot. If it isn’t spicy, it isn’t misal.

“We have thought of disqualifying those vendors whose misal isn’t spicy,” joked Mahadev Bhide, chairperson of the Lokmanya Seva Sangh’s consumer wing, which organised the city’s first ever ‘Misalotsav’ this weekend. The nearly 100-year-old non-profit based in Vile Parle East is already a local institution thanks to the annual food fest it has been organising at Tilak Mandir that houses its headquarters and a small ground.

“Since the past two years, we have had a local man selling misal at the food festival. Each year, he runs out of food and plates within an hour. That’s when we felt that there is good demand for a misal festival,” said Bhide. The Lokmanya Seva Sangh then reached out to legendary misal outlets across the state, eventually managing to confirm the participation of ten, including local favourite Mamledar Misal from Thane.

On Day 1 of the two-day open-air misal extravaganza, it was the three stalls from Kolhapur that saw the longest queues. The line-up read like a list of of the state’s misal royalty — Nashik’s Mauli Misal, Kolhapur’s Abhichi Misal, Laxmi Misal and Pen’s Appa Tandel Snacks.

“Regulars at our food festivals suggested whom to invite. People kept saying, have you eaten at the famous misal place in Pune or Sangameshwar?” said Bhide, adding, “Since everyone can’t go everywhere, we decided to bring the best misal in the state under one roof.” Crowds began to swell outside Tilak Mandir at 3 pm, well ahead of the advertised opening of 4 pm. “One man had come at 12 pm from Khoparkhairane because he didn’t know what time the gates would open. He decided to pass time reading in our library,” said Bhide.

By 6 pm, organisers had already marked more than 3,000 attendees, more than half their estimate for the whole day. Stall-owners had been instructed to arrange for at least 500 plates each, but the late evening rush led to them running out of plates, spoons and even potatoes every few minutes.

“We are overwhelmed by the response so far. Ninety per cent of attendees are from other parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai,” said Bhide.

Chatter in queues, where the waiting time averaged thirty minutes, was dominated by how the Vile Parle franchise of Mamledar Misal hadn’t lived up to the original in Thane. No surprises then that the queue for Mamledar Misal was the shortest. Tempers began to fray outside the Abhichi misal stall, where coupon-holders were not amused at being made to wait for their misal. “Aaj misal milel ka (will we get misal today?)” grunted a middle-aged man, as the queue was brought to another halt due to a lack of plates.

By 7 pm, the queue to enter the venue had snaked for several meters outside the Tilak Mandir gate, and traffic crawled in the narrow Tilak Mandir Road. For those determined to sample their favourite Misal, however, there is still Sunday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

