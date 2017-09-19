Thousands of fish die in lake, wash ashore near Trimbakeshwar shrine

The local civic body and pollution control authorities acted only after residents and trustees complained of stench. The local civic body and pollution control authorities acted only after residents and trustees complained of stench.

In an unprecedented incident at Gautam lake near the famous Trimbakeshwar shrine in Nashik, thousands of dead fish washed ashore on Saturday. Nearly 20 quintal of dead fishes were removed from the lake and the shore, according to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials. The local civic body and pollution control authorities acted only after residents and trustees complained of stench. Shrine trustees, suspecting overfeeding of bread by tourists and pollution to be the reason for the fish dying, have given a written complaint to the local police.

“Nobody paid attention until pictures of dead and decaying fishes started circulating on social media. Residents feared outbreak of disease. It was only when we wrote to the police that the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials visited to inspect the site,” said Lalita Shinde, trustee of Trimbakeshwar Shrine. A resident of the area, MD Patil said, “We have lived here since ages and never before have we seen such a sight. Hundreds of tourists throng the lake. Kids love it when fishes gather to eat bread thrown at them. Selling bread to tourists is a business for many. These bread sellers pester tourists to feed the fish at Gautam lake.”

Many suspect that Plaster of Paris (PoP) from Ganpati idols immersed in the lake could be a reason why the fishes died. Environmentalist suggest that depletion of dissolved oxygen due to algae formation after heavy rainfall too could be a reason. “Ganesh idol immersion was not being done for the first time, but it can be one of the reasons. There has been no fishing activity in the lake and population of fish had increased tremendously in the past two decades, hence depleting dissolved oxygen. It could be a factor too. We are waiting for MPCB’s report,” said Rakesh Pandit, Environmentalist and a member of the campaign to save river Godavari.

Following the police complaint by the trustees, MPCB officials collected samples from the lake. Meanwhile, the sub-divisional officer of MPCB at Nashik, in his preliminary report, said that pesticides and insecticides used by farmers in the area and PoP could be the reason why the fishes died.

“No such incident was ever reported from the area. In my preliminary report, I have mentioned factors that could have led to the death of these fishes. We could submit the sample of water on Monday morning, as the laboratory was closed on Sunday. The final report will be out within three-four days,” said Anant Jude, sub-divisional officer of the MPCB regional office. Locals slammed civic officials for acting late. “Before the chief officer municipal council and other officials came to the site, local auto-rickshaw drivers and others got into the lake and started clearing the dead fishes. It was only on Sunday morning that the civic officials reached the spot,” said Lalita Shinde.

When contacted, Chetana Yerure, chief officer of Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council, said, “It was not possible for workers to clear the dead fishes on Saturday evening as it was dark. Hence it was done on Sunday. We immediately contacted MPCB office and their officer collected samples. Following MPCB’s report we will take appropriate action.” Meanwhile, the MPCB tried to submit a sample of dead fish to the forensic lab for investigation but they refused to take it stating they need an FIR to take up the case.

