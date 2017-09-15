Those who claim bullet train will create jobs are bluffing: Shiv Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail project in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PTI Photo/PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail project in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PTI Photo/PIB)

The Shiv Sena has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project, the Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train, by saying that those who claim the project will create jobs are “bluffing”. “Those who claim the bullet train will create jobs are bluffing. From nails to tracks, all equipment and technology will be brought by the Japanese from their country. These companies have opposed giving jobs to local people. Maharashtra and Gujarat are spending money, but Japan is profiting,” an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said.

The Sena said that the country was getting a bullet train even though no one had demanded it, and questioned whether the project fit the country’s needs. “Pandit Nehru laid the foundation of several projects, from Bhakra Nangal to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, to ensure that the country advances in technology and science. All these projects were needed for the nation. Does this bullet train fit into the needs of the country?” the editorial said.

The editorial also pointed out while the Prime Minister would spend crores of rupees on the project, the demand for loan waiver for farmers was not being met citing paucity of funds. “The demands for loan waiver of farmers were being made since the past many years. Nobody sought a bullet train. Modi’s dream is not of the common man but of the rich and the industrialists,” it said.

It also suggested that the project was being commissioned keeping an eye on the Gujarat elections. “Even if we are being looted and scammed, we still give our good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s project. Gujarat’s elections are around the corner. Something new will have to be given to the trader class. Our only prayer to Jagdamaba is that the bullet train does not lead to Mumbai’s loot,” the Saamana said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App